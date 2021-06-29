71-year-old man on bike struck, killed by USPS truck near Central Park: NYPD

MANHATTAN — A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a postal truck while riding a bike near Central Park Monday, officials said.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said a United States Postal Service truck hit the man while he was riding his bike at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at Central Park West and W. 86th Street. The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS and was later pronounced dead.

Miller said the man may have suffered a heart attack, though the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.