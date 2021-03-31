7-year-old boy charged with rape in upstate New York, police say

News

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7-year-old boy from upstate New York has been charged with rape, multiple news outlets have reported.

The boy, who was not named, was charged by New York State Police with third-degree rape on March 23, Watertown Daily Times and WWNY-TV reported. The charge stems from an incident that was reported on Thanksgiving.

State police confirmed they were investigating the matter and that the child was only 7, according to the newspaper. No further details were revealed about the incident.

“Instinctually, it shouldn’t happen to a 7-year-old. I don’t think you could even realize what you’re doing at 7 years old, so I think it’s absurd to charge a 7-year-old with rape,” Anthony Martone, an attorney told WWNY-TV. “They’d have to prove he actually physically committed this act, which to me, it almost seems to be an impossibility.”

A bill pending in the New York legislature would change the minimum age for being charged as a juvenile delinquent from 7 to 12, according to WWNY.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

@PIX11News on Twitter