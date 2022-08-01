HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Police say a woman and five children in a van were killed. A woman in another vehicle was also killed.

Police say a car was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90.

The driver of the van was seriously injured. It wasn’t immediately known why the Acura TSX was in the wrong lanes on I-90.