665 pounds of marijuana worth over $1.3M seized at US-Canada border in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 665 pounds of marijuana at the Peace Bridge Cargo Facility in Buffalo on Thursday, officials said.

CBP officers found the marijuana during an inspection of a commercial shipment manifested as “empty plastic bottles.”

After a non-intrusive examination, a canine search alerted officers to cardboard boxes inside of the truck carrying the shipment.

CBP said a physical inspection turned up marijuana, with a street value of over $1.3 million, inside vacuum-sealed bags.

Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said the seizure was thanks to dedicated and vigilant CBP officers.

“Once again, as a result of the dedication and vigilance of CBP Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo, illegal contraband was prevented from hitting the streets of our great Nation. I am fortunate to work alongside such a talented group of individuals.” Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone