BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (PIX11) — The 6-year-old boy who was badly burned after an apparent bullying incident was released from the hospital Tuesday, his family reported on GoFundMe. Dominick Krankall, who dreams of being a police officer, even got a special ride back home from a state trooper.

“Dominick is beyond happy to be with his family again,” the GoFundMe update said. “He is on the road to recovery but all the love, support and prayers from all of you has put a major part into this.”

The campaign supporting Dominick has raised more than $574,000. According to the page, the boy’s family is attempting to raise money to move away from their current neighborhood, where he’s been tormented by bullies.

He was hospitalized April 27 after suffering third-degree burns. Bridgeport police said a preliminary report indicated that “unattended children” were lighting objects on fire. An investigation is still ongoing.

Dominick’s mother, Maria Rua, said her son was the victim of bullying.

“My son has been bullied by this child for a year. That day, they purposefully threw a gasoline-saturated ball that they lit on fire at my son’s face. They called his name so he would turn around. They threw it at Dominick and left him outside alone to die,” she said.