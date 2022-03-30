POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A massive pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people, police said Wednesday.

Police at the Frackville station said that the identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.” Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

Police initially confirmed three deaths in connection with the crashes. The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.