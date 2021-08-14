5-year-old shoots, kills 3-year-old in Minnesota, sheriff says

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

BENA, Minnesota (WJW) – A 3-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by a 5-year-old boy on Friday, police in Minnesota said.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting just before 4 a.m., according to the department. Once deputies arrived at the home, they learned the boy had shot the girl inside the residence.

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts, according to police.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy is pending amid the police investigation.