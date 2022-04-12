GENESEE, Pa. (AP) — An early morning fire in a northern Pennsylvania home that authorities said may have been sparked by a stove killed five teenagers and severely injured two adults.

Fire crews responding to the 3:30 a.m. Monday alarm in Genesee Township found the residence engulfed in flames. Police said three boys aged 14, 16 and 17 were killed along with two 16-year-old girls.

Police said a man and woman were able to escape but both “sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue the children.” They were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, where the woman was in the burn unit and the man in the inpatient unit.