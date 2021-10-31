5 teachers assaulted at NY high school: union

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five teachers at a Rochester high school were assaulted on Friday afternoon, according to the teachers association.

The assaults, which the teachers association said may have happened during a single incident, took place at Franklin High School.

News 8 reached out to the Rochester City School District for details, but have yet to hear back.

This comes just days after another Franklin teacher said she was sexually assaulted in the hallway.

The teachers union asked the district to place school resource officers inside the high schools, but Thursday night Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said she’s not planning on doing that.