5 children hospitalized after car crashes through Rochester living room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters say five children and an adult were hospitalized Tuesday, when a car drove into the living room of a home on Thomas Street.

Firefighters say the children ages 2 to 13 were playing in the living room at the time. According to Rochester police, their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver was not injured.

The home was declared uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family with shelter and supplies.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.