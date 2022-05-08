NEW YORK (PIX11)—A 25-year-old man is the fourth inmate to die at Rikers Island this year, officials said Sunday.

Dashawn Carter was pronounced dead at around 5:08 p.m. Saturday, according to DOC Commissioner Louis Molina.

“Any death in custody is a tragic event and an impactful loss,” Molina said. “We are truly heartbroken for this person’s family and loved ones and we wish to express our deepest condolences.”

Authorities are investigating the incident and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, officials said. Carter was taken into custody Thursday on burglary and robbery charges, officials said.