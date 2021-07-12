4 shot in Queens as violent weekend spills over into Monday evening: police

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — Four men were shot in Queens Monday, according to officials.

It happened at around 7 p.m. near 184th Street and 144th Road, police said.

The four male victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made.

Monday’s shooting comes amid another string of incidents in New York City.

Police reported 16 shooting incidents between midnight Friday though midnight Monday. Among the shootings, nine of them were reported on Sunday, alone. A 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were among the 19 victims injured or killed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in New York.

Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams went to Washington Monday to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss gun violence plaguing the city and the country.

The meeting between Brooklyn Borough President Adams and Biden was part of a conversation with a few local leaders, including a lieutenant from the Newark Police Department. Curtis Sliwa — Adams’ main opponent in the race for mayor — said unless he is willing to say more police officers should be hired, the meeting is just politics.

Sliwa also acknowledged that there’s still a general election yet to be held in New York City for the mayor’s office.