1 officer killed, 3 wounded in Levelland, Texas standoff with man

1100 10th Street, Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas —  One officer has died and three others are hospitalized with wounds after a police standoff in a small West Texas city erupted in gunfire. 

The standoff ensued Thursday afternoon on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock. Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital, where Sgt. Josh Bartlett, leader of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT commander, died of his wounds.

 Another officer went to a Levelland hospital, which placed itself on lockdown. 

“We will remain under lockdown until any threat is clear,” Covenant Health said in a statement. “We have deployed Covenant security officers to the Levelland hospital as an additional security measure.”

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two officers were LCSO deputies, one was a Levelland Police Officer and one was a Hockley County Deputy.

