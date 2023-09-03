Police are seeking four men wanted for robberies at three stores in Queens that occurred within a 10-minute time frame Friday. (Credit: PIX11)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are seeking four men wanted for robberies at three stores in Queens that occurred within a 10-minute time frame Friday.

Police said the men entered a deli on Union Turnpike after 10 p.m. and threatened a 60-year-old employee to open the cash register by placing an object on his back. Around $1,000 was stolen from the register, according to authorities.

The men then went to a deli on Parsons Boulevard and threatened a 27-year-old man working there, police said. The suspects got away with $800.

The third incident occurred at a Gulf gas station on Union Turnpike, according to authorities. Police said the men demanded cash from a 40-year-old employee and were able to steal $3,000 from the register.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.