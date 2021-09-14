3-year-old dies after falling from Amish buggy in upstate NY

MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A young child lost his life over the weekend following an incident in upstate New York.

New York State Police confirmed that on Sunday, troopers responded to a report of an accident involving an Amish buggy on Elmer Road in Moira.

According to troopers, 3-year-old Sam Miller, of Winthrop, fell from the buggy while it was in motion.

The child was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital, officials said.