3-year-old killed in fatal Hartford shooting: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 3-year-old in the area of Nelson and Garden Streets Saturday afternoon, according to PIX11 News’ Hartford affiliate WTNH.

Around 2:25 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 100 block of Nelson Street on a Shotspotter activation.

Police say a passenger in a Honda Accord pulled up and started firing shots directly at the other car, hitting the child. Police say the car the 3-year-old was in took off and brought the child to a hospital, where they later died.

Police identified the child as Rondell Jones of Hartford.

Police confirm that the mother and two other young siblings were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Police said a male passenger was also in the victim’s vehicle. Police said he ran off after the shooting, and police believe he was the intended target.

The suspect’s vehicle, which was a stolen car out of Windsor Locks, has been found, but police continue to look for the person responsible.

“This is unacceptable! They need to come together to iron out differences and stop this shooting and violence and stuff like this. It’s unnecessary,” Thomas Lumpkin of Hartford told News 8.

“Our whole city’s heart breaks for the families of this little boy and this young man. These are crimes that wound our entire community.” Mayor Luke Bronin said during an evening press conference. “I am heartbroken and I am angry.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Connecticut State Police is assisting, and the police department’s community partners are helping in any way they can. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).