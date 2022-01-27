3 Houston police officers shot

HOUSTON (PIX11 and AP) — Three Houston officers were shot on Thursday during a police chase, authorities said.

They were shot on the 2100 block of McGowen Street, police said. . The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. GMT Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

People were asked to avoid the area.

The officers were being taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The shootings come after a string of NYPD officers shot in New York. A Houston-area deputy was also recently fatally shot during a traffic stop and a District of Columbia officer was wounded in a shooting.