MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — An apartment building in the Bronx was up in a three-alarm blaze overnight Tuesday, according to officials.

Around 2:46 a.m., 33 units of over 138 firefighters, were dispatched to the building along Rhinelander Avenue near Eastchester Road, authorities said. The top floor of the seven-story, non-fireproof dwelling was caught on fire.

There were two residents and three firefighters who sustained minor injuries because of the fire, according to officials. The fire was under control at 4:50 a.m.

Investigation regarding the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.