Police officers stand watch near the Union Square subway station during the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, May 2, 2020.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — A woman was slashed in an unprovoked attack in the Union Square subway station Wednesday night, the second such attack at that station in two days, according to police.

Authorities said the woman, 54, was waiting on the southbound N, Q, R platform around 10 p.m. when a man suddenly slashed her in the arm and chest with a sharp object.

The severity of the woman’s injuries was not immediately known.

Police took a 22-year-old man into custody for the attack, according to an NYPD spokesperson. His charges were still pending early Thursday.

The attack came just a day after a 44-year-old man was slashed in the neck during an argument at the same subway station Tuesday afternoon.

Police were still on the hunt for that assailant Thursday morning.

The back-to-back slashings come amid an ongoing surge in violent crime in the subway system.

The MTA has continued to ask Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD for more help in policing the transit system.

De Blasio on Monday said the NYPD would be deploying another 250 officers into the subways.

“We’re going to take the officers and put them at the right places in the subways at the right time, particularly at peak times of ridership,” the mayor said.

According to de Blasio, the city will continue to scale up resources for mental health outreach on streets and in subways. Some additional funding is included in the preliminary budget.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).