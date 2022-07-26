NEW YORK (PIX11) – A second person has died due to heat exposure in New York City, officials said.

The person’s cause of death was hyperthermia due to environmental heat exposure, according to the New York City Medical Examiner. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease contributed to the person’s death, officials said.

The first heat-related death during New York City’s heat wave was confirmed on Saturday. That person also died due to heat exposure, while hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema were contributing conditions, according to the medical examiner.

As temperatures rise to dangerous levels, so do the risks for heat-related illnesses and death.

“Your body is in such a stressed-out mode. It starts to prioritize the most important organs. It starts closing off the blood vessels from your fingertips and your nose, all the peripheral circulatory system,” Dr. Eugene Vortsman of Northwell Health told PIX11 News.

Heat stroke is caused by an increase in the body’s temperature to 104 degrees or more. Blood pressure may also drop in the extreme heat, which could lead to life-threatening consequences.

Heat was a contributing factor in 1,577 U.S. deaths in 2021, a 56% jump from 1,012 in 2018, according to the CDC.

Forecast for New York City

New York City finally got a break from the heat and humidity on Tuesday as temperatures topped out in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will feature more of the same, a mixture of sun and clouds with the high temperature in the mid-80s. The humidity will be noticeably higher on Wednesday, but it should still be in a comfortable range.

The humidity will be back in a hurry Thursday, with temperatures close to 90 degrees. It will feel more like the mid-90s due to higher levels of humidity.

Cooler air will move in on Friday, bringing temperatures back down to around 80 degrees.