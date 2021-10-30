29-year-old dies after being shot in Brooklyn: NYPD

(Credit: Citizen)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 29-year-old man died after being shot in the head Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m., when police responded to a call of shots fired on Stanhope Street in Brooklyn.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers saw a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased, police said.

The victim’s identity is pending proper family notification. Police are still searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

