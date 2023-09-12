Freddy Krueger, the primary Villain in the A Nightmare on Elm Street. 25 horror movies to get you into the Halloween spirit. (Getty)

NEW YORK (PX11) – Spooky season is just around the corner.

What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than to watch horror movies and slasher flicks?

Here are 25 of the best horror movies, according to Time Out.

25. The Omen (1976)

24. Freaks (1932)

23. Nosferatu: A symphony of horror (1922)

22. The Hunting (1963)

21. The Audition (1999)

20. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Portrait of American actor Robert Englund as ‘Freddy Krueger’ of the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ series of movies, circa 1989. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Directed by Wes Craven and starring a young Johnny Depp as the love interest of Heather Langenkamp (Nancy), this horror movie will have you drinking coffee to stay up late and singing this nightmare nursery rhyme.

“One, two, Freddy’s coming for you

Three, four, better lock your door

Five, six, grab your crucifix

Seven, eight, gonna stay up late

Nine, ten, never sleep again.”

19. Let the Right one in (2008)

18. The Fly (1986)

17. Evil Dead II (1987)

16. An American Werewolf in London (1981)

15. Carrie

18th February 1977: The London Pavilion Cinema at Piccadilly Circus, London, where Brian de Palma’s film ‘Carrie’ is showing. (Photo by Fred Mott/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Directed by Brian De Palma and starring a young Sissy Spacek and John Travolta, this movie is based on Stephen King’s best-selling debut novel. A young girl gets her ultimate revenge on her high school bullies.

“They’re all gonna laugh at you!”

14. The Innocents (1961)

13. Don’t Look Now (1973)

12. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

11. Suspiria (1977)

10. Jaws (1975)

The film “Jaws” is shown on the opening night of the Tribeca Drive-In. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film made him a household name. Once you hear the original score of “Duuuunnnn duun, Duuuunnnn duun” you’ll never want to go swimming in the ocean ever again.

9. Dawn of the Dead (1978)

8. Halloween (1978)

7. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

6. The Thing (1982)

5. Psycho (1960)

Anthony Perkins (1932 – 1992) the American film actor, most renowned for his part in Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, this movie featured the first set with running water. The ending is such a psychological surprise it’ll have you re-examing what really transpired throughout the film.

4. Alien 1979

Sculptress Emma Pryke (L) looks into the jaws of part of the monster used in the film ‘Aliens’ 02 June 1993. (Photo credit should read JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images)

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver, Alien spawned a whole franchise of movies. This movie was so important to film and the genre of horror and Syfy that in 2002 it was inducted into the Library of Congress archive. The movie was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically” significant and added to the motion pictures registry.

3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Directed by Tobe Hooper, this terrifying flick was made on a shoestring budget of less than $150,000 but yielded a whopping $31 million at the box office.

2. The Shining (1980)

FILE – American director Stanley Kubrick shoots on the set of the film “The Shining” at his home in England.(AP Photo/File)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall this is another film based on another best-selling novel by Stephen King.

According to film historians, one scene toward the end of the film, which required Duvall to run up a stairway carrying a knife, was shot 35 times – the equivalent of running up the Empire State Building.

The Exorcist (1973)

The horror film ‘The Exorcist’ showing at the Warner Rendezvous cinema in the West End of London, UK, 14th March 1974. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This movie was so scary upon its original release it caused people in movie theatres to faint or get up and leave. Based on an alleged true story of an actual possession that took place in the 1950s, the name of the film tells viewers exactly what they’re getting into.

The actual exorcism only takes place in the last few minutes of the movie, but the build-up is one that has gone unmatched for ages.

According to IMBD, due to death threats against Linda Blair from religious zealots who believed the film “glorified Satan,” Warner Bros. had bodyguards protecting her for six months after the film’s release.

“Your mother’s in here, Karras. Would you like to leave a message? I’ll see that she gets it.”