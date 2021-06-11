21-year-old swimmer dies after being pulled from Hackensack lake: officials

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
No swimming sign

A “No swimming sign.” (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A 21-year-old swimmer was pronounced dead after he was pulled from a New Jersey lake Thursday night, officials said.

Two swimmers, ages 21 and 20, were swimming in Darlington Lake Thursday night; the lake is only open for swimming on weekends this time of year, officials said.

A bystander witnessed the men struggling in the water and called 911. Police from the Mahwah and Ramsey police departments responded, and the two men were removed from the water and received medical attention.

The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identify is being withheld pending family notification.

Editor’s note: Image is from file, not of Darlington Lake.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ toddler dies after 'gruesome' incident

Herd immunity vs. functional immunity

'Functional immunity' in sight for tri-state

Paterson secures funding to expand police body camera program

Residents waiting for help after house fire in NJ believed to be caused by lightning strike

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter