21-year-old swimmer dies after being pulled from Hackensack lake: officials

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A 21-year-old swimmer was pronounced dead after he was pulled from a New Jersey lake Thursday night, officials said.

Two swimmers, ages 21 and 20, were swimming in Darlington Lake Thursday night; the lake is only open for swimming on weekends this time of year, officials said.

A bystander witnessed the men struggling in the water and called 911. Police from the Mahwah and Ramsey police departments responded, and the two men were removed from the water and received medical attention.

The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identify is being withheld pending family notification.

Editor’s note: Image is from file, not of Darlington Lake.