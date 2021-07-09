2 tornadoes touched down in New Jersey in Elsa overnight lashing: NWS

NEW JERSEY — Two confirmed tornadoes touched down in New Jersey in the overnight hours Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The first was an EF-1 tornado in Woodbine in Cape May County at about 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Officials said it destroyed a picnic shelter at a park area and spread debris hundreds of feet.

There was considerable damage in the area, and as it moved west, snapped trees.

National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey. An EF-0 in Ocean County and an EF-1 in Cape May County pic.twitter.com/5kqRiebakL — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) July 9, 2021

The second tornado, in Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County, was an EF-0. Numerous large tree limbs and some whole trees snapped; a small tree was uprooted, the NWS said.

Some homes suffered cosmetic damage and a fence was thrown 50 feet.

Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and wind to the tri-state region early Friday before quickly moving northeast and exiting most of our area before lunchtime.

In New Jersey, much of the state’s pounding showers from the early hours had stopped by 9 or 10 a.m.

Elsa at one point Friday morning brought winds gusts up to 50 mph. The National Weather Serviced warned late Friday morning that a high rip current risk remained in effect through Friday evening.

Dangerous rip currents were expected to last throughout the day and into the night along the Jersey coast.

A tornado warning that was issued around 4:41 a.m. Friday for Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey, was allowed to expire less than an hour later at 5:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The two confirmed tornadoes, though, had already touched down before the 4 a.m. hour.

Then sun actually came out across the Garden State late Friday morning, which likely made cleanup easier for crews who had yet to fully deal with downed trees and power outages from a series of storms throughout the week.