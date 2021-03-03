2 toddlers found wandering alone in cold at night in Chicago

by: Glenn Marshall, WGN,

CHICAGO (WGN) — Two toddlers were found wandering alone in the cold in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood early Wednesday.

The children were found around 12:30 a.m. A driver saw a girl wearing a coat and boots, but the boy with her only had on a shirt and jogging pants and no coat. Temperatures were in the low to mid-30s.

Police do not know the exact ages of the children but said they believe they are a 3-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.

The children were transported to a local hospital. Police said they are grateful a Good Samaritan found them.

Police combed the neighboring blocks where the children were found looking for any indication of where the children could live but did not locate an address.

The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted.

Around 6 a.m., three adults were seen leaving with the children from the hospital. They declined to comment.

