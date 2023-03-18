BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three men were stabbed, including one who died, in Bushwick late Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Knickerbocker Avenue around 3 a.m., police said. A 24-year-old man was found stabbed in the neck, and a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, police said.

First responders transported the two victims to a hospital where the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead. A third victim, 21, walked into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with a stab wound to his chest, police said.

Authorities described the two victims’ condition as serious but stable. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

