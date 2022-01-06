NEW YORK — Two lucky winners will be splitting the Powerball jackpot worth $632.6 million after Wednesday’s drawing. Plus, two $1 million tickets were sold in New York City and another was sold in New Jersey.

The jackpot-winning tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, matched all six numbers from the drawing.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were: 06, 14, 25, 33, 46, with a Powerball of 17.

The Powerball jackpot grew to $632,600,000 after weeks of no jackpot-winning tickets being sold.

Each of the jackpot winners will take home about $225 million in cash, before taxes.

Two tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. One was sold in Queens at a Stop & Shop in Ridgewood, while the other was sold at Patchen Gourmet Grill in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Another $1 million-winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, however the location where it was sold was not immediately known Thursday morning.