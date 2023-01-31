WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (PIX11) — A leaked initial police report contradicts much of what was seen in the videos of the arrest that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the report, Memphis police suggested it was Nichols who was the violent one during the arrest. The report made no mention of police officers punching and kicking Nichols. The report even called one of the former officers charged in Nichols’ death a victim.

Meanwhile, the circle of those under investigation is growing. Memphis police revealed a sixth and seventh officer have now been relieved of duty. One of the officers is Preston Hemphill, a white man involved in the initial stop of Nichols. He was not caught on camera, but he did use a stun gun, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Additionally, two Memphis EMTs and a fire department lieutenant have been terminated from duty for violating protocols in response to the scene. Toward the end of video of Nichols’ arrest, everyone at the scene – including the EMTs – can be seen walking away from Nichols as he is rolling around in pain.

Van Turner, the president of the NAACP in Memphis, said if first aid had been rendered, it might have saved Nichols’ life.

The Nichols family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton will hold a press conference to address the latest firings and the efforts to hold everyone accountable for Nichols’ death.