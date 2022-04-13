HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed after a dispute with another man in Harlem overnight Wednesday, according to police.

Around 1 a.m., the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old in the neck and in the torso, respectively, on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the 135th Street subway station, authorities said.

Both victims brought themselves to a hospital, where officials reported both to be in serious but stable condition. Police said the suspect was arrested near the scene, a knife was recovered and charges are pending.

The stabbing was just hours after Mayor Eric Adams announced the temporary doubling of police officers patrolling the city’s subway system. The added security was implemented in the wake of a subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.