BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men died after being hit by a subway train in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the two victims, believed to be experiencing homelessness, were walking on the tracks near the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Street subway station when they were hit by a northbound No. 3 train, authorities said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, according to officials.

An investigation by police at the subway station has limited service between New Lots Avenue and Crown Heights-Utica Avenue for the No. 3 train.