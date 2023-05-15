ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in South Carolina, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies initiated the traffic stop along I-85 while conducting proactive patrol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, who appeared to be pregnant. Deputies said the two gave conflicting information about her “due date.”

As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of the conflicting story, she took off running and drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach, officials said. Deputies collected more than 1,500 grams of cocaine.

Miller and Mitchem are facing trafficking cocaine charges.