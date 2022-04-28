NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Two Bronx residents are accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man in the Bronx last week, authorities said.

Rayshawn M. Ireland, 24, and Veronica R. Poole, 21, were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and manslaughter, police said. Ireland faces an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Officers found Jonathan Martinez with stab wounds to the back after responding to a 911 call on Bryant Avenue at around 6 p.m. on April 18, police said. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not yet know if the suspects knew the victim, but the investigation is ongoing, according to an NYPD spokesman.