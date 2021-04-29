2 arrested after $1M worth of marijuana found in vehicle in NJ

Jeremy Windoloski, (left) and Shawn Porter (right) were arrested after $1M worth of marijuana were found in their vehicle. (Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

LODI, N.J. — Authorities arrested two men after duffel bags with $1 million worth of marijuana were found in their vehicle Wednesday. 

Shawn Porter, 34, and Jeremy Windoloski, 23, were taken into custody on drug offenses, authorities announced Thursday. 

On Wednesday, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Expedition while it was traveling on Interstate 80 in Lodi, New Jersey, according to the prosecutor’s office.

When the windows were rolled down, detectives observed 13 oversized duffel bags in the rear portion of the vehicle, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit indicated the presence of narcotics, authorities said.

A total of 360 pounds of marijuana valued at $1 million was seized, officials said. 

As the suspects were taken into custody, Windoloski resisted arrest, causing injury to a detective’s arm, officials said.

Both men face charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana over 25 pounds, officials said. Windoloski also faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer. 

