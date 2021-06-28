19-year-old shot on Upper West Side basketball court: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A teen was shot at an Upper West Side basketball court Monday night, officials said.

It happened at the Amsterdam Houses NYCHA complex near Amsterdam Avenue between W. 63rd and 64th streets at around 8:55 p.m., according to police.

The victim, 19, was shot in the left arm by an unknown suspect, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

