WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old was attacked in a caught-on-video group robbery in the Bronx Saturday, according to police.

Around 1:10 a.m., the victim was walking along East Gun Hill Road in between Bronxville and Paulding avenues when he was approached by three men, police said. They demanded cash from the victim before punching him in the face, video of the attack showed. The suspects took the boy’s backpack, which had a cellphone, headphones and $400 in cash inside. In total, the stolen items are worth around $1,520, according to officials.

WATCH: Three men punched a 17-year-old before taking his backpack. pic.twitter.com/P50pqV3AeA — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 16, 2022

The three suspects were joined by two other men before fleeing westbound on East Gun Hill Road, authorities said. The victim did not need any medical attention at the scene.

Police are seeking help in locating the suspects.

