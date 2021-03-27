17-year-old dead in Monsey shooting: police

MONSEY, N.Y. — A 17-year-old male was confirmed dead Saturday after a shooting in the Rockland County town of Monsey Friday afternoon.

Local authorities got a call of shots fired at around 3:15 p.m. Two male gunshot victims were found within a short distance from one another near an apartment complex on Fletcher Road. Both suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries, according to Det. Matthew Galli at a Saturday afternoon press conference. The other victim was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made. Police have released no information regarding any leads or motives in the case.

Spring Valley PD is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on it to please call (845) 356-7400 or to e-mail TIPS@VillageSpringValley.org

