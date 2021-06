BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man stabbed a teenage boy to death in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

The 15-year-old, Troy Lovick of Brooklyn, was stabbed in the chest by a 48-year-old man on Decatur Street near Marcus Garvey Boulevard, police said. Lovick was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police took the 48-year-old man into custody; his identity and charges will be released at a later time, according to an NYPD spokesperson.