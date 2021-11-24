14-year-old suspect arrested for shooting MTA worker with BB gun, union says

NEW YORK — A teen accused of shooting an MTA conductor with a BB gun Nov. 8 was arrested Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Transport Workers Union said.

“The people responsible need to be held accountable,” union President Eric Loegel said. “We will continue to support our member and provide him any assistance he needs through his recovery.”

The 14-year-old suspect is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and possession of a weapon. Police are still searching for other suspects, TWU spokesman Pete Donohue said.

In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News after the incident, MTA conductor Trevor Thomas said he could have been killed if the teen used a real gun.

“It could have been worse,” Thomas said.

That attack was the third time Thomas says he has been assaulted on the job.