HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, police said.

The teen was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform inside the 137th Street–City College station in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. No additional information about the stabbing was immediately available.

