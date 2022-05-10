NEW YORK (PIX11)­—Twelve New Yorkers have died in traffic crashes in the past week, and transit advocates say the city can address the issue by keeping the speed cameras operating overnight.

A new study from Transportation Alternatives found nearly 60% of all traffic deaths occurred when the city’s speed cameras are turned off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., as required by state law. Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez wants the cameras rolling 24 hours a day.

“New York City should have the complete authority to use…the street cameras,” he said. “We need to hold dangerous and reckless drivers accountable for their actions.”

In the most recent incident, a 38-year-old woman was killed crossing 21st Street in Astoria Friday. Traffic death spiked 44% in the first three months of 2022, and traffic injuries and fatalities have increased for the fourth consecutive year, according to Transportation Alternatives.

The speed cameras could be the key since there’s been a 72% decline in speeding at camera locations and a 55% decrease in deadly crashes since their introduction, the group said.

Mayor Eric Adams has promised to redesign dangerous intersections and add more protected areas for cyclists and pedestrians.