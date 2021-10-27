NEW YORK — As New York City continues to work on its recovery, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday millions will be invested into fixing facades and sidewalk sheds at NYCHA buildings.

A $111 million investment has been made to fix the facades and remove sidewalk sheds, reaching 45 buildings in 15 developments, according to the mayor.

Within the investment, $16 million will focus on four developments in Manhattan, including the Douglas Houses on the Upper West Side, the Meltzer Tower in the Lower East Side, the Dyckman Houses in Inwood and 131 St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem.

Since becoming mayor, de Blasio said scaffolding and sidewalk sheds surrounding the housing developments have been bothersome to him.

“They have a purpose when that purpose is needed, but sometimes they linger after that purpose or things drag on that should be done quickly. It affects the lives of the residents,” the mayor said.

Sheds and scaffolding have been up on several developments for five years, waiting for repairs to be made.

Once repairs are made, sheds come down and developments will look better and be safer for everyone, according to the mayor.

Councilmember Carlina Rivera, who has pushed for investments in NYCHA repairs, expressed her appreciation over expediting solutions to remove the scaffoldings.

About 400,000 New Yorkers live in NYCHA’s 326 public housing developments across the City’s five boroughs, and they “deserve the best quality of life possible,” the mayor said.

De Blasio added he started the effort to remove sheds at NYCHA buildings in 2014 and “many miles of sheds” have come down since.

However, there were several developments where facade issues had to be addressed, but the total cost of bringing NYCHA to the level it should be in terms of quality is about $40 billion, which the city does not have.

The mayor has argued that the city has received “next to nothing” from the state and federal government for funding.