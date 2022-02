Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE (PIX11) — Nearly a dozen people were reportedly stabbed in Albuquerque on Sunday, police said.

Officers there investigated seven possible scenes Albuquerque, officials said. The line suspect in the stabbings was in police custody Sunday evening.

All of the victims were in “stable” condition,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.