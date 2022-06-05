LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— One man was fatally shot and three others wounded in a quadruple shooting on Long Island Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the reported shooting on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead at around 10:10 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

A 23-year-old male was shot in the ankle, a 35-year-old-man was shot in the leg and a 31-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The three victims are in stable condition.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.