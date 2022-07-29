NEW YORK (PIX11) — So many people were dreaming of rich and famous lifestyles if they won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, the second largest in the game’s history.

Some dream lifestyles included a $229 million penthouse on Park Avenue or billionaires’ row or a multi-million dollar yacht docked in Battery Park.

However, the owner of one luxury yacht had different dreams. “Helping other people,” said Sue Keating, a yacht co-owner from Sarasota, Florida. “You dream about all the things you’d like to give money to, like the Humane Society, right now Ukraine, so many people in need. You can only spend so much money.”

Across the five boroughs, Mega Millions mania was at fever pitch.

Andrew Irby, pushing a baby stroller, said, “I would take my daughter everywhere. I would give it all to her. She deserves it.”

“You’re in a pool. Maybe you have more chances, but you’re still not going to win,” said Ben Keslowitz, an insurance actuary. “One in 300 million. One in 30 million. Maybe you feel better with 10 chances.”

And of course, the lottery ticket sales go to help education and libraries in the tri-state area.

“I would make sure that nobody in my family ever has to work again,” said Eric Johnson.