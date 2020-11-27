Skip to content
News
Here’s what we know about Cuomo’s accusers
New York Times: Third woman accuses Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior
NYers rally for more COVID relief
Cuomo joins list of NY governors embroiled in sex scandals
School district pulls Dr. Seuss from Read Across America Day citing ‘racial undertones’
Reese’s unveils peanut butter cups – without the best ingredient!
Harassment allegations cloud Cuomo administration, investigation forthcoming
Who is Kathy Hochul, NY’s lieutenant governor and first in line to succeed Gov. Cuomo?
NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case
Cuomo agrees to independent probe of harassment allegations
Child found wandering Bronx street alone at night: NYPD
Which vaccine is best? Experts say it’s not fair to compare J&J vaccine data to Pfizer, Moderna
Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely after assistant was shot
Basketball’s Jeremy Lin says he’s been called ‘coronavirus’ on court
American Airlines: 2 arrested for assaulting other passengers, crew on flight diverted to Phoenix
Local News
Community leaders rally for action after Chinatown stabbing, other crimes against Asian New Yorkers
NYers rally for more COVID relief
Harassment allegations cloud Cuomo administration, investigation forthcoming
Who is Kathy Hochul, NY’s lieutenant governor and first in line to succeed Gov. Cuomo?
Cuomo accuser blasts attempted apology, ‘predatory behavior’
Coronavirus
NYers rally for more COVID relief
NY virus variant ‘something we take very, very seriously,’ Dr. Fauci says
NJ mom dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth to third son
NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case
Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief, Cuomo investigation
Back to School
Who is new NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter?
NYC middle schools reopen for in-person learning
Schools face social worker shortage amid unprecedented student trauma
Still no timeline for NYC high schoolers as middle schools reopen Thursday
Schools chancellor discusses middle school reopenings, vaccinations, mental health
Small Business Spotlight
We’re Open: Pandemic proves to be blessing in disguise for NJ baker
Companies using self-administered COVID-19 tests to reopen safely
Latino-owned businesses seeing record growth despite racial disparities in lending
We’re Open: Abe’s Vegan Muffins in West Nyack
Scientists say monitoring CO2 can make indoor spaces safer amid pandemic
Rebound
Growing number of cities requiring grocery chains to provide hazard pay
Experts: Yes, there is a lot of screen time happening; build a healthy technology relationship
7-year-old girl raises $30,000 for frontline health care workers
Community Builders program preparing Blacks and Latinos to construct a future during the pandemic
Pawnshops become essential for some during COVID-19 pandemic
Changemakers
Broadway actor turns her digital marking ‘side hustle’ into a thriving, full-time business
Floss Bar CEO pivots from teeth cleaning to COVID-19 testing with launch of Med Bar
Get Off Your Sugar: Dr. Gioffre talks changing our relationship with sugar in new book
Josie Maran talks being a cosmetics CEO, pioneering the ‘clean makeup’ movement
‘Rahab’s Rope’ helps fight human trafficking on the other side of the world
Latest News Video
New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill
Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors
Cuomo scandal not going away
Cuomo’s attempt at apology blasted by alleged victim
Trending Stories
PIX11 Live
Alleged gunman shook hands before opening fire, killing man in Queens: prosecutors
NYers rally for more COVID relief
Woman arrested after 12-year-old foster child found tethered to a fan with chains, padlocks in Newark
NJ mom dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth to third son
Child found wandering Bronx street alone at night: NYPD
Partial building collapse at warehouse near Queens Best Buy
NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
How textbooks, classroom resources have racism built in, and how to make education more inclusive
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Latest Video
New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation
New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill
Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week
Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions
Asian American community leaders demand action
NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case
New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators
NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge
Video
Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors
