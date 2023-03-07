NEW YORK — Batter up! The 24th consecutive New York Mets baseball season on PIX11 swings into action on Sunday, March 12, when the Amazins face the Tampa Bay Rays in a pre-season matchup.

The game will be the first of 31 broadcasts and exclusive livestreams for tri-state area residents provided by PIX11 and select television service providers. Click here to learn more about whether your television service provider will allow you to livestream, how to log in to the video player, and more FAQs.

For more news on players, game scores, and other Amazin’ stories, visit the PIX11 Mets page.

See the full schedule below: