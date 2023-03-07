NY Mets livestream: Watch the Amazins online

NEW YORK — Batter up! The 24th consecutive New York Mets baseball season on PIX11 swings into action on Sunday, March 12, when the Amazins face the Tampa Bay Rays in a pre-season matchup.

The game will be the first of 31 broadcasts and exclusive livestreams for tri-state area residents provided by PIX11 and select television service providers. Click here to learn more about whether your television service provider will allow you to livestream, how to log in to the video player, and more FAQs.

See the full schedule below:

Game DayDateOpponentTimeHome/Away
1.Sunday March 12Rays (pre-season)1 p.m.Port St. Lucie
2.SaturdayMarch 25Cardinals (pre-season)6 p.m.Port St. Lucie
3.SundayMarch 26Marlins (pre-season)4 p.m.Port St. Lucie
4.SaturdayApril 15Athletics4 p.m.Away
5.SundayApril 16Athletics4 p.m.Away
6.FridayApril 28Braves7 p.m.Home
7.FridayMay 12Nationals7 p.m.Away
8.Saturday May 20Guardians4 p.m.Home
9.FridayMay 26Rockies8:30 p.m.Away
10.SaturdayMay 27Rockies9 p.m.Away
11.TuesdayJune 13Yankees7 p.m.Home
12.SaturdayJune 17Cardinals4 p.m.Home
13.SundayJune 18Cardinals1:30 p.m.Home
14.SaturdayJune 24Phillies4 p.m.Away
15.SundayJune 25Phillies1:30 p.m.Away
16.SundayJuly 9Padres4 p.m.Away
17.SundayJuly 16Dodgers1:30 p.m.Home
18.SaturdayJuly 22Red Sox4 p.m.Away
19.SundayJuly 23Red SoxTBDAway
20.FridayJuly 28Nationals7 p.m.Home
21.SundayJuly 30Nationals1:30 p.m.Home
22.SaturdayAug. 12Braves7 p.m.Home
23.SaturdayAug. 19Cardinals7 p.m.Away
24.SundayAug. 20Cardinals2 p.m.Away
25.SaturdayAug. 26Angels7 p.m.Home
26.MondayAug. 28Rangers7 p.m.Home
27.SaturdaySept. 16Reds7 p.m.Home
28.SundaySept. 17Reds1:30 p.m.Home
29.SaturdaySept. 23Phillies4 p.m.Away
30.SundaySept. 24Phillies1 p.m.Away
31.SaturdaySept. 30Phillies7 p.m.Home

