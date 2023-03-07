NEW YORK — Batter up! The 24th consecutive New York Mets baseball season on PIX11 swings into action on Sunday, March 12, when the Amazins face the Tampa Bay Rays in a pre-season matchup.
The game will be the first of 31 broadcasts and exclusive livestreams for tri-state area residents provided by PIX11 and select television service providers. Click here to learn more about whether your television service provider will allow you to livestream, how to log in to the video player, and more FAQs.
For more news on players, game scores, and other Amazin’ stories, visit the PIX11 Mets page.
See the full schedule below:
|Game
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Home/Away
|1.
|Sunday
|March 12
|Rays (pre-season)
|1 p.m.
|Port St. Lucie
|2.
|Saturday
|March 25
|Cardinals (pre-season)
|6 p.m.
|Port St. Lucie
|3.
|Sunday
|March 26
|Marlins (pre-season)
|4 p.m.
|Port St. Lucie
|4.
|Saturday
|April 15
|Athletics
|4 p.m.
|Away
|5.
|Sunday
|April 16
|Athletics
|4 p.m.
|Away
|6.
|Friday
|April 28
|Braves
|7 p.m.
|Home
|7.
|Friday
|May 12
|Nationals
|7 p.m.
|Away
|8.
|Saturday
|May 20
|Guardians
|4 p.m.
|Home
|9.
|Friday
|May 26
|Rockies
|8:30 p.m.
|Away
|10.
|Saturday
|May 27
|Rockies
|9 p.m.
|Away
|11.
|Tuesday
|June 13
|Yankees
|7 p.m.
|Home
|12.
|Saturday
|June 17
|Cardinals
|4 p.m.
|Home
|13.
|Sunday
|June 18
|Cardinals
|1:30 p.m.
|Home
|14.
|Saturday
|June 24
|Phillies
|4 p.m.
|Away
|15.
|Sunday
|June 25
|Phillies
|1:30 p.m.
|Away
|16.
|Sunday
|July 9
|Padres
|4 p.m.
|Away
|17.
|Sunday
|July 16
|Dodgers
|1:30 p.m.
|Home
|18.
|Saturday
|July 22
|Red Sox
|4 p.m.
|Away
|19.
|Sunday
|July 23
|Red Sox
|TBD
|Away
|20.
|Friday
|July 28
|Nationals
|7 p.m.
|Home
|21.
|Sunday
|July 30
|Nationals
|1:30 p.m.
|Home
|22.
|Saturday
|Aug. 12
|Braves
|7 p.m.
|Home
|23.
|Saturday
|Aug. 19
|Cardinals
|7 p.m.
|Away
|24.
|Sunday
|Aug. 20
|Cardinals
|2 p.m.
|Away
|25.
|Saturday
|Aug. 26
|Angels
|7 p.m.
|Home
|26.
|Monday
|Aug. 28
|Rangers
|7 p.m.
|Home
|27.
|Saturday
|Sept. 16
|Reds
|7 p.m.
|Home
|28.
|Sunday
|Sept. 17
|Reds
|1:30 p.m.
|Home
|29.
|Saturday
|Sept. 23
|Phillies
|4 p.m.
|Away
|30.
|Sunday
|Sept. 24
|Phillies
|1 p.m.
|Away
|31.
|Saturday
|Sept. 30
|Phillies
|7 p.m.
|Home