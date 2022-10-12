NEW YORK (PIX11) — October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and Keta Rush of WOW – Women of Wrestling joined New York Living on Wednesday to discuss her personal experience with bullying.

Rush took up martial arts and wrestling after she was brutally beaten by bullies in high school, finding empowerment and self-confidence in the practice. She also founded the nonprofit organization Team Bully Buster, which teaches young people confidence, how to deal with bullying, and how to defend themselves if need be.

“I would love to say that to anyone who is feeling like they want to control someone or overpower them — which is pretty much what bullying is — to look at yourself in the mirror and see where there’s a void in your life, and understand that it’s something you can fix and it’s not by being mean to other people,” she said. “It’s not going to fix that.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.