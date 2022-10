NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many women who experience menopause believe that there should be a more open conversation about it.

Stacy London, the CEO and co-founder of State of Menopause, started her company to destigmatize menopause and to help women prepare for it. She joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about how her products help women.

“This is a time when we can reclaim and reframe the way we look at this stage of life,” London said.

