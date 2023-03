NEW YORK (PIX11) — At Milady’s in SoHo the women call, and pour the shots.

The bar, which was open for decades before closing in 2014, was reopened in 2022. At Milady’s 2.0, women own the business and are also managers, head bartenders, lead servers, and investors.

Izzy Tulloch, the bar’s Head Bartender, and Julie Reiner, Milady’s co-owner both joined New York Living to talk about reopening and showcase one of their drinks. Watch the video player for more.