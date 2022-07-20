Let’s talk about your money!

As interest rates go up, most of us think the only ones affected are those buying a home or car. But if you carry a credit card balance- you may have already been hit with an increase.

According to the federal reserve, 84% of Americans have at least one credit card, and half of them carry a balance from month to month.

Jason Feifer, the Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine joins us, to explain why this is happening and offer tips on how to pay down our credit card bills.

